This Day in History: May 15

On this day, May 15 …



2014: President Barack Obama dedicates the National September 11 Memorial & Museum deep beneath Ground Zero, calling it a symbol that says of America: “Nothing can ever break us.”



Also on this day:

1862: President Abraham Lincoln signs an act establishing the Department of Agriculture.

1930: Registered nurse Ellen Church, the first airline stewardess, goes on duty aboard an Oakland-to-Chicago flight operated by Boeing Air Transport, a forerunner of United Airlines.

1972: Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace is shot and left paralyzed while campaigning for president in Laurel, Md.

1988: The Soviet Union begins withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan, more than eight years after Soviet forces entered the country.

1991: President George H.W. Bush takes Queen Elizabeth to a Major League Baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and Oakland Athletics.

2008: California’s Supreme Court declares same-sex couples in the state can marry — a victory for the gay rights movement that would be overturned the following November by the passage of Proposition 8 (which would ultimately be struck down by the courts).

2013: An international team of scientists announces the first successful cloning of human cells.

2018: Seattle Mariners' second baseman Robinson Cano is suspended for 80 games for violating baseball's drug agreement, becoming one of the most prominent players disciplined under the sport's anti-doping rules.

