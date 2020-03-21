This Day in History: March 21

On this day, March 21…

2006: Twitter is established with the sending of the first tweet by co-founder Jack Dorsey, who writes: “just setting up my twttr.”

Also on this day:

1556: Thomas Cranmer, the former Archbishop of Canterbury, is burned at the stake for heresy.

1685: Johann Sebastian Bach is born in Eisenach, Germany.

1925: Tennessee Gov. Austin Peay signs the Butler Act, which prohibits the teaching of the Theory of Evolution in public schools. (Tennessee would repeal the law in 1967.)

1935: Persia officially changes its name to Iran.

1946: The recently created United Nations Security Council sets up temporary headquarters at Hunter College in the Bronx, New York.

1952: The Moondog Coronation Ball, considered the first rock and roll concert, takes place at Cleveland Arena.

1957: President Dwight D. Eisenhower and British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan begin a four-day conference in Bermuda.