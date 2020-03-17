This Day in History: March 17

On this day, March 17 …

1762: New York City holds its first St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Also on this day:

1776: The Revolutionary War Siege of Boston ends as British forces evacuate the city.

1906: President Theodore Roosevelt first likens crusading journalists to a man with "the muckrake in his hand" ("muckrakers") in a speech to the Gridiron Club in Washington, D.C.

1912: The Camp Fire Girls organization is incorporated in Washington D.C., two years to the day after it was founded in Thetford, Vt. (The group is now known as Camp Fire.)

1958: The U.S. Navy launches the Vanguard 1 satellite.

1959: The Dalai Lama flees Tibet for India in the wake of a failed uprising by Tibetans against Chinese rule.

1968: A peaceful anti-Vietnam War protest in London is followed by a riot outside the U.S. Embassy where more than 200 people are arrested and more than 80 people are reported injured.