This Day in History: March 14

On this day, March 14 …

2019: Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, announces he is entering the 2020 presidential race.

Also on this day:

1794: Eli Whitney receives a patent for his cotton gin, an invention that would revolutionize America’s cotton industry.

1883: Karl Marx dies in London at age 64.

1885: The Gilbert and Sullivan comic opera "The Mikado" premieres at the Savoy Theatre in London.

1900: Congress ratifies the Gold Standard Act.

1907: President Theodore Roosevelt signs an executive order designed to prevent Japanese laborers from immigrating to the United States as part of a "gentlemen's agreement" with Japan.

1962: Democrat Edward M. "Ted" Kennedy officially launches his successful candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat from Massachusetts once held by his brother, President John F. Kennedy. (Ted Kennedy would serve in the Senate for nearly 47 years until his death in 2009.)

1964: A jury in Dallas finds Jack Ruby guilty of murdering Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, and sentences him to death. (Both the conviction and death sentence would be overturned, but Ruby died before he could be retried.)

1967: The body of President Kennedy is moved from a temporary grave to a permanent memorial site at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

1980: A LOT Polish Airlines jet crashes while attempting to land in Warsaw, killing all 87 people aboard, including 22 members of a U.S. amateur boxing team.

1990: The Soviet Congress of People's Deputies holds a secret ballot that elects Mikhail S. Gorbachev to a new, powerful presidency.