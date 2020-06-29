This Day in History: June 29

On this day, June 29 …

2007: Apple releases the iPhone, its first mobile phone, and it goes on sale for the first time in the U.S.

Also on this day:

1613: London’s original Globe Theatre, where many of Shakespeare’s plays were performed, is destroyed by a fire sparked by a cannon shot during a performance of “Henry VIII.”

1927: The first transpacific airplane flight is completed as U.S. Army Air Corps Lt. Lester J. Maitland and Lt. Albert F. Hegenberger arrive at Wheeler Field in Hawaii aboard the Bird of Paradise, an Atlantic-Fokker C-2, after flying 2,400 miles from Oakland, Calif., in 25 hours, 50 minutes.

1956: The Interstate Highway Act is signed, calling for the creation of 40,000 miles of highway connecting major cities in the U.S.

1964: The Civil Rights Act of 1964 is passed after an 83-day filibuster in the Senate.

1967 : Actress Jayne Mansfield, 34, is killed along with her boyfriend, Sam Brody, and their driver, Ronnie Harrison, when their car slams into the rear of a tractor-trailer on a highway in Slidell, La.; three children riding in the back, including Mansfield’s 3-year-old daughter, Mariska Hargitay, survive.

: 1967: Jerusalem is re-unified as Israel removed barricades separating the Old City from the Israeli sector.

1972: The last U.S. combat brigade leaves Vietnam.

1995: The space shuttle Atlantis and the Russian Mir space station link in orbit, beginning a historic five-day voyage as a single ship.

1995: Actress Lana Turner dies in Century City, Calif., at age 74.

2003: Katharine Hepburn dies in Old Saybrook, Conn., at age 96.

: Katharine Hepburn dies in Old Saybrook, Conn., at age 96. 2006: The Supreme Court rules, 5-3, that President George W. Bush’s plan to try Guantanamo Bay detainees in military tribunals violated U.S. and international law.