This Day in History: July 6

On this day, July 6 …

2019: Politically connected billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein, long been plagued by allegations of sexual abuse against minors, is arrested and charged with sex trafficking underage girls in New York and Florida.

Also on this day:

1535: Sir Thomas More is executed in England for high treason

1854: An anti-slavery convention is held at Under the Oaks in Jackson, Mich. The convention results in the founding of the Republican Party's original platform and the first slate of candidates.

1933: The first MLB All-Star Game is held in Chicago.

1942: Anne Frank, her parents and sister enter a "secret annex" in an Amsterdam building where they were later joined by four other people; they hide from Nazi occupiers for two years before being discovered and arrested.

1944: An estimated 168 people die in a fire that breaks out during a performance in the main tent of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in Hartford, Conn.

1945: President Harry S. Truman signs an executive order establishing the Medal of Freedom.

1957: Althea Gibson becomes the first black tennis player to win a Wimbledon singles title as she defeats fellow American Darlene Hard 6-3, 6-2.

1957: Sixteen-year-old John Lennon first meets 15-year-old Paul McCartney when Lennon's band, the Quarrymen skiffle group, performs a gig at St. Peter's Church in Woolton, Liverpool.

1962: Nobel Prize-winning author William Faulkner dies in Byhalia, Miss., at age 64.

1964: The movie “A Hard Day’s Night,” starring The Beatles, has its world premiere in London.

1971: Legendary jazz trumpeter and singer Louis Armstrong dies in New York at age 69.

1971: Legendary jazz trumpeter and singer Louis Armstrong dies in New York at age 69.

1988: A massive explosion on the Piper Alpha oil drilling platform in the North Sea kills 167 people.

2016: Pokemon Go, an AR-based game, is released.

2017: France announces that it will ban the sale of gas vehicles by 2040.

