This Day in History: July 5

On this day, July 5 …

1947: Larry Doby debuts with the Cleveland Indians, becoming the first Black player in the American League, three months after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in the National League.

Also on this day:

1865: The Secret Service division of the U.S. Treasury Department is founded in Washington, D.C., with the mission of suppressing counterfeit currency.1935: President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the National Labor Relations Act.1946: The bikini, created by Louis Reard, is modeled by Micheline Bernardini during a poolside fashion show in Paris.1954: Elvis Presley’s first commercial recording session takes place at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee; the song he records is, “That’s All Right.”1975: Arthur Ashe becomes the first Black man to win Wimbledon, defeating Jimmy Connors, 6-1, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.1989: “The Seinfeld Chronicles,” the pilot to “Seinfeld,” airs on NBC.1991: A worldwide financial scandal erupts as regulators in eight countries shut down the Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI).1994: Amazon is founded by Jeff Bezos.1996: Dolly the Sheep, the first mammal cloned from adult cells, is born.

2011: A jury in Orlando, Florida, finds Casey Anthony, 25, not guilty of murder, manslaughter and child abuse in the 2008 disappearance and death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. (She is convicted of four misdemeanor counts of providing false information to a law enforcement officer.)2016: FBI Director Jim Comey announces that Hillary Clinton was careless in her handling of a personal email server, but that it was not criminal.