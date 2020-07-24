This Day in History: July 24

On this day, July 24 …

1937: The state of Alabama drops charges against four of the nine young black men accused of raping two white women in the “Scottsboro Case.”

Also on this day:

1858: Republican senatorial candidate Abraham Lincoln formally challenges Democrat Stephen A. Douglas to a series of political debates; the result would be seven face-to-face encounters.

1866: Tennessee becomes the first state to be readmitted to the Union after the Civil War.

1959: During a visit to Moscow, Vice President Richard Nixon engages in his famous "Kitchen Debate" with Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev.

1969: The Apollo 11 astronauts — two of whom had been the first men to set foot on the moon — splash down safely in the Pacific.

1974: The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously rules that President Richard Nixon has to turn over subpoenaed White House tape recordings to the Watergate special prosecutor.

1975: An Apollo spacecraft splashes down in the Pacific, completing a mission that includes the first-ever docking with a Soyuz capsule from the Soviet Union.

1998: A gunman bursts into the U.S. Capitol, killing two police officers before being shot and captured. (The shooter, Russell Eugene Weston Jr., is being held in a federal mental facility.)