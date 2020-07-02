This Day in History: July 2

On this day, July 2 …

1937: Aviator Amelia Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan disappear over the Pacific Ocean while attempting to make the first round-the-world flight along the equator.

Also on this day:

1881: President James A. Garfield is shot by Charles J. Guiteau at the Washington railroad station; Garfield would die the following September. (Guiteau would be hanged in June 1882.)

1890: Congress passes the Sherman Antitrust Act.

1961: Ernest Hemingway shoots himself to death at his home in Ketchum, Idaho.

1962: The first Walmart store opens in Rogers, Ark.

1964: President Lyndon B. Johnson signs into law a sweeping civil-rights bill passed by Congress.

1976: The U.S. Supreme Court, in Gregg v. Georgia, rules 7-2 the death penalty is not inherently cruel or unusual.

1996: Seven years after they shot and killed their parents in the family’s Beverly Hills mansion, Lyle and Erik Menendez are sentenced to life in prison without parole.

2002: Steve Fossett becomes the first man to fly nonstop solo around the world in a balloon.

2019: Alex Morgan’s first-half goal and Alyssa Naeher’s late, clutch penalty save lift the U.S. to a stunning 2-1 victory over England and advance the team to the Women’s World Cup final.