This Day in History: July 15

On this day, July 15 …

1997: Fashion designer Gianni Versace, 50, is shot dead outside his Miami Beach home; suspected gunman Andrew Phillip Cunanan, 27, is found dead eight days later, from a suicide. (Investigators believe Cunanan killed four other people before Versace in a cross-country spree that began in April.)

Also on this day:

1799: French soldiers in Egypt discover the Rosetta Stone, which proves instrumental in deciphering ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs.

French soldiers in Egypt discover the Rosetta Stone, which proves instrumental in deciphering ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs. 1910: The term “Alzheimer’s disease” is used to describe a progressive form of pre-senile dementia in the book “Clinical Psychiatry” by German psychiatrist Emil Kraepelin, who credited the work of his colleague, Alois Alzheimer, in identifying the condition.

The term “Alzheimer’s disease” is used to describe a progressive form of pre-senile dementia in the book “Clinical Psychiatry” by German psychiatrist Emil Kraepelin, who credited the work of his colleague, Alois Alzheimer, in identifying the condition. 1971: President Richard Nixon delivers a televised address in which he announces that he had accepted an invitation to visit the People’s Republic of China.

1985: A gaunt-looking Rock Hudson appears at a news conference with actress Doris Day. (It would be later revealed Hudson was suffering from AIDS).

1996: MSNBC, a 24-hour all-news network, makes its debut on cable and the internet.