This Day in History: July 14

On this day, July 14 …

1980: The Republican National Convention opens in Detroit, where presumptive nominee Ronald Reagan tells a welcoming rally he and his supporters are determined to “make America great again.”

Also on this day:

1789: In an event symbolizing the start of the French Revolution, citizens of Paris storm the Bastille prison and release the seven prisoners inside.

1798: Congress passes the Sedition Act, making it a federal crime to publish false, scandalous or malicious writing about the United States government.

1912: American folk singer-songwriter Woody Guthrie ("This Land Is Your Land") is born in Okemah, Okla.

1921: Italian-born anarchists Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti are convicted in Dedham, Mass., of murdering a shoe company paymaster and his guard. (Sacco and Vanzetti would be executed six years later.)

1976 : Jimmy Carter wins the Democratic presidential nomination at the party’s convention in New York.

2003: Newspaper columnist Robert Novak publicly reveals the CIA employment of Valerie Plame, wife of Joseph Wilson, a former U.S. ambassador in Africa who said the administration had twisted prewar intelligence on Iraq.

2013: Thousands of demonstrators across the country protest a Florida jury's decision to clear George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin.