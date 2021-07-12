This Day in History: July 12

On this day, July 12 …

1984: Democratic presidential candidate Walter Mondale announces he has chosen U.S. Rep. Geraldine A. Ferraro of New York to be his running mate, making Ferraro the first woman to run for vice president on a major-party ticket.

Also on this day:

1817: Author and poet Henry David Thoreau is born in Concord, Mass.1862: President Abraham Lincoln signs a bill authorizing the Army Medal of Honor.1909: The House of Representatives joins the Senate in passing the 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, allowing for a federal income tax, and submits it to the states. (It would be declared ratified in February 1913.)

1960: The Etch A Sketch Magic Screen drawing toy, invented by French electrician Andre Cassagnes, is first produced by the Ohio Art Co.1962: The Rolling Stones play their first-ever gig at the Marquee in London.1977: President Jimmy Carter defends Supreme Court limits on government payments for poor women’s abortions, saying, “There are many things in life that are not fair.”

2003: The USS Ronald Reagan, the first carrier named for a living president, is commissioned in Norfolk, Va.

2008: Former White House press secretary and Fox News host Tony Snow dies in Washington, D.C. at age 53. He is fondly remembered and still very missed by friends and colleagues.2019: U.S. Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, under fire for his involvement in a secret 2008 plea deal for wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein, says he would resign after Epstein’s indictment on sex trafficking charges.2019: More than 400,000 people sign up for Facebook event pledging to raid Area 51 in an effort to “see them aliens.”