This Day in History: Jan. 5

On this day, Jan. 5 …

1983: President Ronald Reagan announces he is nominating Elizabeth Dole to succeed Drew Lewis as secretary of transportation; Dole would become the first woman to head a Cabinet department in Reagan’s administration and the first to head the Department of Transportation.

Also on this day:

1066: Edward the Confessor, King of England, dies after a reign of nearly 24 years.

1589: Catherine de Medici of France dies at age 69.

1781: A British naval expedition led by Benedict Arnold burns Richmond, Va.

1895: French Capt. Alfred Dreyfus, convicted of treason, is publicly stripped of his rank.

1925: Democrat Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming takes office as America's first female governor, succeeding her late husband, William, following a special election.

1933: Calvin Coolidge, the 30th president of the United States, dies in Northampton, Mass., at age 60.