This Day in History: Jan. 29

On this day, Jan. 29 …

1936: The first players are elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. – Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth, Honus Wagner, Christy Mathewson and Walter Johnson.

Also on this day:

1820: King George III dies at Windsor Castle at age 81; he is succeeded by his son, who would become King George IV.

1845: Edgar Allan Poe's famous narrative poem "The Raven" ("Once upon a midnight dreary, while I pondered, weak and weary…") is first published in the New York Evening Mirror.

1863: The New York Stock & Exchange Board changes its name to the New York Stock Exchange.

1919: The ratification of the 18th Amendment to the Constitution, which launches Prohibition, is certified by Acting Secretary of State Frank L. Polk.

1963: The first charter members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame are named in Canton, Ohio – Jim Thorpe, Red Grange and George Halas. (They would be enshrined when the Hall opened in September 1963).

1963: Poet Robert Frost dies in Boston at age 88.

1975: A bomb explodes inside the U.S. State Department in Washington, causing considerable damage, but injuring no one; the radical group Weather Underground claims responsibility.

1979: President Jimmy Carter formally welcomes Chinese Vice Premier Deng Xiaoping to the White House, following the establishment of diplomatic relations.

1984: President Ronald Reagan announces in a nationally broadcast message that he and Vice President George H.W. Bush would seek re-election in the fall.

1995: Super Bowl XXIX: San Francisco 49ers beat San Diego Chargers, 49-26, at Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami.

1998: A bomb rocks an abortion clinic in Birmingham, Ala., killing security guard Robert Sanderson and critically injuring nurse Emily Lyons. (The bomber, Eric Rudolph, would be captured in May 2003 and is serving a life sentence.)

2002: In his first State of the Union address, President George W. Bush says terrorists are still threatening America — and he warns of "an axis of evil" consisting of North Korea, Iran and Iraq.

In his first State of the Union address, President George W. Bush says terrorists are still threatening America — and he warns of “an axis of evil” consisting of North Korea, Iran and Iraq. 2009: The Illinois Senate votes, 59-0, to convict Gov. Rod Blagojevich of abuse of power and throw him out of office nearly two months after the second-term Democrat’s arrest on charges of trying to sell Barack Obama’s vacant Senate seat.