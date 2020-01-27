This Day in History: Jan. 27

On this day, Jan. 27 …

1967: Astronauts Virgil I. “Gus” Grissom, Edward H. White and Roger B. Chaffee die in a flash fire during a test aboard their Apollo spacecraft.

Also on this day:

1756: Composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is born in Salzburg, Austria.

Composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is born in Salzburg, Austria. 1832: Charles Lutwidge Dodgson, who would write “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” under the pen name Lewis Carroll, is born in Cheshire, England.

Charles Lutwidge Dodgson, who would write “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” under the pen name Lewis Carroll, is born in Cheshire, England. 1880: Thomas Edison receives a patent for his electric incandescent lamp.

Thomas Edison receives a patent for his electric incandescent lamp. 1943: Some 50 bombers strike Wilhelmshaven in the first all-American air raid against Germany during World War II.

Some 50 bombers strike Wilhelmshaven in the first all-American air raid against Germany during World War II. 1945: During World War II, Soviet troops liberate the Nazi concentration camps Auschwitz and Birkenau in Poland.

During World War II, Soviet troops liberate the Nazi concentration camps Auschwitz and Birkenau in Poland. 1951: An era of atomic testing in the Nevada desert begins as an Air Force plane drops a one-kiloton bomb on Frenchman Flat.

An era of atomic testing in the Nevada desert begins as an Air Force plane drops a one-kiloton bomb on Frenchman Flat. 1967: More than 60 nations sign a treaty banning the deploying of nuclear weapons in outer space.

More than 60 nations sign a treaty banning the deploying of nuclear weapons in outer space. 1973: The Vietnam peace accords are signed in Paris.

The Vietnam peace accords are signed in Paris. 1977: The Vatican issues a declaration reaffirming the Roman Catholic Church’s ban on female priests.

The Vatican issues a declaration reaffirming the Roman Catholic Church’s ban on female priests. 1984: Michael Jackson suffers serious burns to his scalp when pyrotechnics set his hair on fire during the filming of a Pepsi-Cola TV commercial at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Michael Jackson suffers serious burns to his scalp when pyrotechnics set his hair on fire during the filming of a Pepsi-Cola TV commercial at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. 1991: Super Bowl XXV: The New York Giants beat Buffalo Bills, 20-19 at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Super Bowl XXV: The New York Giants beat Buffalo Bills, 20-19 at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Fla. 1998: First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, on NBC’s “Today” show, charges the sexual misconduct allegations against her husband, President Bill Clinton, are the work of a “vast right-wing conspiracy.”

First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, on NBC’s “Today” show, charges the sexual misconduct allegations against her husband, President Bill Clinton, are the work of a “vast right-wing conspiracy.” 2014: Folk singer and activist Pete Seeger, 94, dies in New York.