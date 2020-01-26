This Day in History: Jan. 26

On this day, Jan. 26 …

1998: President Bill Clinton forcefully denies having an affair with a former White House intern, telling reporters, “I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky.”

Also on this day:

1784: In a letter to his daughter Sarah, Benjamin Franklin expresses unhappiness over the choice of the bald eagle as the symbol of America, and states his own preference: the turkey.

1939: Principal photography begins for David O. Selznick's movie version of "Gone with the Wind."

1942: The first American Expeditionary Force to head to Europe during World War II arrives in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

1961: Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky is born in Brantford, Ontario, Canada.

1962: The United States launches Ranger 3 to land scientific instruments on the moon, but the probe ends up missing its target by more than 22,000 miles.

1986: Super Bowl XX: The Chicago Bears defeat the New England Patriots 46-10 at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans.

1988: The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, "Phantom of the Opera," opens at Broadway's Majestic Theater.

1992: Super Bowl XXVI: The Washington Redskins beat the Buffalo Bills 37-24 at the Metrodome in Minneapolis.

1992: Democratic presidential candidate Bill Clinton, appearing with his wife, Hillary, on CBS' "60 Minutes," acknowledges "causing pain in my marriage," but says past problems are not relevant to the campaign.

1993: Vaclav Havel is elected president of the newly formed Czech Republic.

1997: Super Bowl XXXI: The Green Bay Packers beat the New England Patriots 35-21 at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans.

2003: Secretary of State Colin Powell, citing Iraq's lack of cooperation with U.N. inspectors, says he has lost faith in the inspectors' ability to conduct a definitive search for banned weapons programs.

2003: Super Bowl XXXVII: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rout the Oakland Raiders, 48-21 at Qualcomm Stadium (now SDCCU Stadium) in San Diego.

Super Bowl XXXVII: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rout the Oakland Raiders, 48-21 at Qualcomm Stadium (now SDCCU Stadium) in San Diego. 2009: The impeachment trial of Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich opens in Springfield, with Blagojevich refusing to take part, claiming the rules are biased against him.