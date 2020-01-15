This Day in History: Jan. 15
On this day, Jan. 15 …
1967: The Green Bay Packers of the National Football League defeat the Kansas City Chiefs of the American Football League 35-10 in the first AFL-NFL World Championship Game, which would retroactively become known as Super Bowl I.
Also on this day:
- 1559: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth I is crowned in Westminster Abbey.
- 1892: The original rules of basketball, devised by James Naismith, are published for the first time in Springfield, Mass., where the game originated.
- 1919: In Boston, a tank containing an estimated 2.3 million gallons of molasses burst, sending the dark syrup coursing through the city’s North End, killing 21 people.
- 1929: Martin Luther King Jr. is born in Atlanta.
- 1943: Work is completed on the Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. Department of War (now Defense).
- 1973: President Richard Nixon announces the suspension of all U.S. offensive action in North Vietnam, citing progress in peace negotiations.
- 1981: The police drama series “Hill Street Blues” premieres on NBC.
- 1989: NATO, the Warsaw Pact and 12 other European countries adopt a human rights and security agreement in Vienna.
- 1993: A historic disarmament ceremony ends in Paris with the last of 125 countries signing a treaty banning chemical weapons.
- 2009: US Airways Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger force-lands his Airbus 320 in the Hudson River after a flock of birds disabled both engines; all 155 people aboard survive.
- 2018: Dolores O’Riordan, lead singer of the Irish rock band The Cranberries, dies at a London hotel at age 46; a coroner would find that she had accidentally drowned in a bathtub after drinking.