This Day in History: Jan. 14

On this day, Jan. 14 …

1970: Diana Ross and the Supremes perform their last concert together, at the Frontier Hotel in Las Vegas.

Also on this day:

1784: The United States ratifies the Treaty of Paris, ending the Revolutionary War; Britain would follow suit in April.

The United States ratifies the Treaty of Paris, ending the Revolutionary War; Britain would follow suit in April. 1898: Author Charles Lutwidge Dodgson — better known as “Alice in Wonderland” creator Lewis Carroll — dies in Guildford, Surrey, England.

Author Charles Lutwidge Dodgson — better known as “Alice in Wonderland” creator Lewis Carroll — dies in Guildford, Surrey, England. 1943: President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and French General Charles de Gaulle open a wartime conference in Casablanca.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and French General Charles de Gaulle open a wartime conference in Casablanca. 1963: George C. Wallace is sworn in as governor of Alabama with the pledge, “Segregation forever!” — a view Wallace later would repudiate.