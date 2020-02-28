This Day in History: Feb. 28

On this day, Feb. 28 …

2013: Bradley Manning, the Army private arrested in the biggest leak of classified information in U.S. history, pleads guilty at Fort Meade, Md., to 10 charges involving illegal possession or distribution of classified material. (Manning, who later adopts the female identity Chelsea Manning, would be sentenced to up to 35 years in prison after being convicted of additional charges in a court-martial. Her sentence would be commuted in 2017 by President Obama.)

Also on this day: