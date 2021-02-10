This Day in History: Feb. 10

On this day, Feb. 10 …

1949: Arthur Miller’s play “Death of a Salesman” opens at Broadway’s Morosco Theater in New York City with Lee J. Cobb as Willy Loman.

Also on this day:

1840: Britain’s Queen Victoria marries Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha.

Britain’s Queen Victoria marries Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha. 1863: P.T. Barnum stages the wedding of General Tom Thumb and Mercy Lavinia Warren – both little persons – in New York City.

P.T. Barnum stages the wedding of General Tom Thumb and Mercy Lavinia Warren – both little persons – in New York City. 1936: Nazi Germany’s Reichstag passes a law investing the Gestapo secret police with absolute authority, exempt from any legal review.

Nazi Germany’s Reichstag passes a law investing the Gestapo secret police with absolute authority, exempt from any legal review. 1959: A major tornado tears through the St. Louis area, killing 21 people and causing heavy damage.

A major tornado tears through the St. Louis area, killing 21 people and causing heavy damage. 1962: The Soviet Union exchanges captured American U-2 pilot Francis Gary Powers for Rudolf Abel, a Soviet spy held by the United States

The Soviet Union exchanges captured American U-2 pilot Francis Gary Powers for Rudolf Abel, a Soviet spy held by the United States 1967: The 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, dealing with presidential disability and succession, is ratified as Minnesota and Nevada adopt it.

The 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, dealing with presidential disability and succession, is ratified as Minnesota and Nevada adopt it. 1968: U.S. figure skater Peggy Fleming, 19, wins America’s only gold medal of the Winter Olympic Games in Grenoble, France, in the ladies’ singles event.

U.S. figure skater Peggy Fleming, 19, wins America’s only gold medal of the Winter Olympic Games in Grenoble, France, in the ladies’ singles event. 1992: Mike Tyson is convicted in Indianapolis of raping Desiree Washington, a Miss Black America contestant. (Tyson would serve three years in prison.)

Mike Tyson is convicted in Indianapolis of raping Desiree Washington, a Miss Black America contestant. (Tyson would serve three years in prison.) 1992: “Roots” author Alex Haley dies in Seattle at age 70.

“Roots” author Alex Haley dies in Seattle at age 70. 2004: The White House, trying to end doubts about President George W. Bush’s Vietnam-era military service, releases documents it says proves he met his requirements in the Texas Air National Guard.

The White House, trying to end doubts about President George W. Bush’s Vietnam-era military service, releases documents it says proves he met his requirements in the Texas Air National Guard. 2004: John Kerry wins the Virginia and Tennessee Democratic primaries.

John Kerry wins the Virginia and Tennessee Democratic primaries. 2005: Arthur Miller dies in Roxbury, Conn., at age 89.

Arthur Miller dies in Roxbury, Conn., at age 89. 2009: The Senate approves President Barack Obama’s giant economic stimulus measure.

The Senate approves President Barack Obama’s giant economic stimulus measure. 2009: U.S. and Russian communication satellites collide in the first-ever crash of its kind in orbit, shooting out a pair of massive debris clouds.