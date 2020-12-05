This Day in History: Dec. 5

On this day, Dec. 5 …

1933: National Prohibition comes to an end as Utah becomes the 36th state to ratify the 21st Amendment to the Constitution, repealing the 18th Amendment.

Also on this day:

1776: The first scholastic fraternity in America, Phi Beta Kappa, is organized at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va.

1791: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart dies in Vienna at age 35.

1792: George Washington is reelected president; John Adams is reelected vice president.

1848: President James K. Polk triggers the Gold Rush of `49 by confirming that gold was discovered in California.

1901: Walt Disney is born in Chicago.

1932: Albert Einstein is granted a visa, making it possible for him to travel to the United States.

1952: The Great Smog of London descends on the British capital; the unusually thick fog, which contained toxic pollutants, would last five days and would be blamed for causing thousands of deaths.

1977: Egypt breaks diplomatic relations with Syria, Libya, Algeria, Iraq and South Yemen in the wake of criticism that follows President Anwar Sadat's peace overtures to Israel.

Egypt breaks diplomatic relations with Syria, Libya, Algeria, Iraq and South Yemen in the wake of criticism that follows President Anwar Sadat’s peace overtures to Israel. 1988: A federal grand jury in North Carolina indicts PTL Club founder Jim Bakker and former aide Richard Dortch on fraud and conspiracy charges. (Bakker would be convicted on all counts; Dortch would plead guilty to four counts and cooperate with prosecutors in exchange for a lighter sentence. Bakker is initially sentenced to 45 years in prison; the term would be reduced to eight years, and he served a total of about five.)

1994: Republicans choose Newt Gingrich to be the first GOP speaker of the House in four decades.

Republicans choose Newt Gingrich to be the first GOP speaker of the House in four decades. 2008: The Labor Department reports that an alarming half-million jobs had vanished in November 2008 as unemployment hits a 15-year high of 6.7 percent.

2008: A judge in Las Vegas sentences O.J. Simpson to 33 years in prison (with eligibility for parole after nine) for an armed robbery at a hotel room. (Simpson would be paroled Oct. 1, 2017.)

2013: Nelson Mandela, the anti-apartheid leader who became South Africa’s first Black president, dies at age 95.

2017: The International Olympic Committee bars Russia and its sports leaders from the upcoming Winter Olympics in South Korea after concluding that members of the Russian government concocted a doping scheme at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi; some Russians would be able to compete as “Olympic Athletes from Russia.”