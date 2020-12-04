This Day in History: Dec. 4

On this day, Dec. 4 …

1991: Associated Press correspondent Terry Anderson, the longest-held of the Western hostages in Lebanon, is released after nearly seven years in captivity.

Also on this day:

1619: A group of settlers from Bristol, England, arrive at Berkeley Hundred in present-day Charles City County, Va., where they hold a service thanking God for their safe arrival.

Gen. George Washington bids farewell to his Continental Army officers at Fraunces Tavern in New York.

The National Grange of the Order of Patrons of Husbandry, also known as The Grange, is founded in Washington, D.C., to promote the interests of farmers.

William Marcy Tweed, the "Boss" of New York City's Tammany Hall political organization, escapes from jail and flees the country.

The Senate approves U.S. participation in the United Nations by a vote of 65-7.

The Senate approves U.S. participation in the United Nations by a vote of 65-7. 1965: The United States launches Gemini 7 with Air Force Lt. Col. Frank Borman and Navy Cmdr. James A. Lovell aboard on a two-week mission. (While Gemini 7 is in orbit, its sister ship, Gemini 6A, is launched on Dec. 15 on a one-day mission; the two spacecraft are able to rendezvous within a foot of each other.)

1978: San Francisco gets its first female mayor as City Supervisor Dianne Feinstein is named to replace the assassinated George Moscone.

1991: The original Pan American World Airways ceases operations.

The first NATO troops lands in the Balkans to begin setting up a peace mission that brings American soldiers into the middle of the Bosnian conflict.

The Mars Pathfinder lifts off from Cape Canaveral and begins speeding toward the red planet on a 310 million-mile odyssey. (It would arrive on Mars in July 1997.)