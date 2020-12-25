This Day in History: Dec. 25

On this day, Dec. 25 …

1991: Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev announces his resignation as the eighth and final leader of a communist superpower.

Also on this day:

A.D. 336: The first known commemoration of Christmas on Dec. 25 takes place in Rome.

1066: William the Conqueror is crowned King of England.

1776: Gen. George Washington and his troops cross the Delaware River for a surprise attack against Hessian forces at Trenton, N.J. during the American Revolutionary War.

1926: Hirohito becomes emperor of Japan, succeeding his father, Emperor Yoshihito.

1931: New York's Metropolitan Opera broadcasts an entire live opera over radio for the first time — "Hansel and Gretel" by Engelbert Humperdinck.

1961: Pope John XXIII formally announces the upcoming convocation of the Second Vatican Council, which would open in Oct. 1962.