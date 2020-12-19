This Day in History: Dec. 19

On this day, Dec. 19…

1998: President Bill Clinton is impeached by the Republican-controlled House for perjury and obstruction of justice. (He would be acquitted by the Senate).

Also on this day:

1777: During the American Revolutionary War, Gen. George Washington leads his army of about 11,000 men to Valley Forge, Pa., to camp for the winter.

1777: During the American Revolutionary War, Gen. George Washington leads his army of about 11,000 men to Valley Forge, Pa., to camp for the winter.

1907: A coal mine explosion in Jacobs Creek, Pa. kills 239 workers

1946: War breaks out in Indochina as troops under Ho Chi Minh launch widespread attacks against the French.

1950: Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower is named commander of the military forces of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

1957: Meredith Willson's "The Music Man" opens on Broadway.

Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man” opens on Broadway. 1972: Apollo 17 splashes down in the Pacific Ocean, bringing the Apollo program of manned lunar landings to an end.