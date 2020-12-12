This Day in History: Dec. 12

On this day, Dec. 12 …

2000: George W. Bush becomes president-elect as a divided U.S. Supreme Court reverses a state court decision for recounts in Florida’s contested election.

Also on this day:

1787: Pennsylvania becomes the second state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.

1913: Authorities in Florence, Italy, announce that the Mona Lisa, stolen from the Louvre Museum in Paris in 1911, has been recovered.

1917: During World War I, a train carrying some 1,000 French troops from the Italian front derails while descending a steep hill in Modane; at least half of the soldiers are killed in France's greatest rail disaster.

1917: The Rev. Edward Flanagan finds Boys Town outside Omaha, Neb.

1946: A United Nations committee votes to accept a six-block tract of Manhattan real estate offered as a gift by John D. Rockefeller Jr. to be the site of the U.N.'s headquarters.

1977: "Saturday Night Fever," starring John Travolta, premieres in New York City.

1995: By three votes, the Senate kills a constitutional amendment giving Congress authority to outlaw flag burning and other forms of desecration against Old Glory.

1997: Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, the international terrorist known as "Carlos the Jackal," goes on trial in Paris on charges of killing two French investigators and a Lebanese national. (Ramirez would be convicted and is serving a life prison sentence.)

2003: Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger is knighted by Britain.

2003: Keiko, the killer whale made famous by the "Free Willy" movies, dies in the Norwegian fjord that he'd made his home.

2013: The House votes to ease across-the-board federal spending cuts and head off future government shutdowns, acting after Speaker John Boehner unleashes a stinging attack on tea party-aligned conservative groups campaigning for the measure's defeat.