This Day in History: August 18

On this day, Aug. 18 …

1963: James Meredith becomes the first Black student to graduate from the University of Mississippi.

Also on this day:

1587: Virginia Dare becomes the first child of English parents to be born in present-day America, on what is now Roanoke Island in North Carolina.

Virginia Dare becomes the first child of English parents to be born in present-day America, on what is now Roanoke Island in North Carolina. 1862: Dakota Indians begin an uprising in Minnesota. (The revolt would be crushed by U.S. forces some six weeks later.)

Dakota Indians begin an uprising in Minnesota. (The revolt would be crushed by U.S. forces some six weeks later.) 1894: Congress establishes the Bureau of Immigration.

Congress establishes the Bureau of Immigration. 1914: President Woodrow Wilson issues his Proclamation of Neutrality aimed at keeping the United States out of World War I.

President Woodrow Wilson issues his Proclamation of Neutrality aimed at keeping the United States out of World War I. 1920: The 19th Amendment to the Constitution, guaranteeing all American women’s right to vote, is ratified as Tennessee becomes the 36th state to approve it.