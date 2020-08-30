This Day in History: Aug. 30

On this day, Aug. 30 …

1967: Thurgood Marshall is confirmed by the U.S. Senate to become the first African American justice of the Supreme Court.

Also on this day:

1905: The Detroit Tigers’ Ty Cobb has his first major league at-bat, doubling off Jack Chesbro of the New York Highlanders (which would become better known as the New York Yankees).

1941: The two-year siege of Leningrad during World War II begins.

1945: U.S. Gen. Douglas MacArthur arrives in Japan to set up Allied occupation headquarters.

1963: A hotline between the Kremlin and the White House goes into operation to reduce the chances of an accidental war.

1983 Guion S. Bluford Jr. becomes the first Black American astronaut to travel in space as he blasted off aboard the Challenger.

1989: A federal jury in New York finds "hotel queen" Leona Helmsley guilty of income tax evasion but acquits her of extortion. (Helmsley would end up serving 18 months in prison, a month at a halfway house and two months under house arrest.)