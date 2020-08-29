This Day in History: Aug. 29

On this day, Aug. 29 …

2005: Hurricane Katrina slams into the U.S. Gulf Coast, destroying beachfront towns in Mississippi and Louisiana, displacing a million people, and killing more than 1,800.

Also on this day:

1842: The Treaty of Nanking is signed, ending the Opium Wars and ceding the island of Hong Kong to Britain.

1862: The Bureau of Engraving and Printing begins operations at the United States Treasury.

1944: Approximately 15,000 American troops of the 28th Infantry Division march down the Champs Elysees in Paris as the French capital celebrates its liberation from the Nazis.

1949: The USSR tests its first atomic bomb.

1957: The Senate gives final congressional approval to a Civil Rights Act after Sen. Strom Thurmond of South Carolina (then a Democrat) ends a filibuster that had lasted 24 hours.