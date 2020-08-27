This Day in History: Aug. 27

On this day, Aug. 27 …

2008: Barack Obama is nominated for president by the Democratic National Convention in Denver.

Also on this day:

1859: Edwin L. Drake drills the first successful oil well in the United States, at Titusville, Pa.

Edwin L. Drake drills the first successful oil well in the United States, at Titusville, Pa. 1928: The Kellogg-Briand Pact is signed in Paris, outlawing war and providing for the peaceful settlement of disputes.

The Kellogg-Briand Pact is signed in Paris, outlawing war and providing for the peaceful settlement of disputes. 1945: U.S. troops begin landing in Japan after Japan’s surrender in World War II.

U.S. troops begin landing in Japan after Japan’s surrender in World War II. 1963: Author, journalist and civil rights activist W.E.B. Du Bois dies in Accra, Ghana, at age 95.

Author, journalist and civil rights activist W.E.B. Du Bois dies in Accra, Ghana, at age 95. 1967: Brian Epstein, manager of the Beatles, is found dead in his London flat from an accidental overdose of sleeping pills.

Brian Epstein, manager of the Beatles, is found dead in his London flat from an accidental overdose of sleeping pills. 1989: The first U.S. commercial satellite rocket is launched from Cape Canaveral, Fla. — a Delta booster carrying a British communications satellite, the Marcopolo 1.

2003: Mars makes its closest approach to Earth in 60,000 years.

2005: Coastal residents jam freeways and gas stations as they rush to get out of the way of Hurricane Katrina, which is headed toward New Orleans.

Coastal residents jam freeways and gas stations as they rush to get out of the way of Hurricane Katrina, which is headed toward New Orleans. 2006: A Comair CRJ-100 crashed after trying to take off from the wrong runway in Lexington, Ky., killing 49 people and leaving the co-pilot the sole survivor.