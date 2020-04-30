This Day in History: April 30
On this day, April 30 …
1789: George Washington is inaugurated as the first president of the United States of America.
Also on this day:
- 1798: The U.S Department of the Navy forms.
- 1803: Chancellor Robert Livingston and James Monroe sign the Louisiana Purchase Treaty in Paris at a cost of $15 million
- 1859: Charles Dickens’ “A Tale Of Two Cities” is first published in literary periodical “All the Year Round.”
- 1864: New York becomes the first state to charge a hunting license fee.
- 1885: Boston Pops Orchestra forms.
- 1897: English physicist J. J. Thomson announces his discovery of the electron in a lecture to the Royal Institution.
- 1900: The “Hawaiian Organic Act” is enacted by Congress making Hawaii a U.S. territory.
- 1903: In the New York Highlanders’ (Yankees) first home game, they beat the Washington Senators, 6-2
- 1904: The ice cream cone makes its debut.
- 1939: The New York World’s Fair opens.
- 1939: Lou Gehrig sets a MLB record, playing his 2,130th consecutive and final game for the New York Yankees.
- 1945: Adolf Hitler commits suicide along with his new wife Eva Braun in the Fuhrerbunker in Berlin as the Red Army captures the city
- 1947: Boulder Dam is renamed in honor of Herbert Hoover.
- 1952: Mr. Potato Head is the first toy advertised on television.
- 1972: “Arthur Godfrey Time” ends a 27 year run on radio
- 1974: President Richard Nixon hands over partial transcripts of Watergate tape recordings
- 1989: World Wide Web (WWW) is first launched in the public domain by CERN scientist Tim Berners-Lee
- 1992: The 208th and final episode of “The Cosby Show” airs on NBC-TV
- 1996: President Bill Clinton approves the sale of $227 million of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
- 1997: Approximately 42 million viewers watch Ellen DeGeneres declare she is gay through her character Ellen Morgan on her TV sitcom “Ellen.”