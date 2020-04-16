This Day in History: April 16

On this day, April 16 …

1963: Martin Luther King Jr. writes his “Letter from Birmingham Jail” in which he responds to a group of local clergymen who had criticized him for leading street protests, writing, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

Also on this day:

1862: During the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln signs a bill ending slavery in the District of Columbia.

1889: Charlie Chaplin is born in London.

1945: During World War II, a Soviet submarine in the Baltic Sea torpedoes and sinks the MV Goya, which Germany is using to transport civilian refugees and wounded soldiers; up to approximately 7,000 people die.

1972: Apollo 16 blasts off on a voyage to the moon with astronauts John W. Young, Charles M. Duke Jr. and Ken Mattingly on board.

1986: Dispelling rumors of his death, Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi appears on television to condemn the U.S. raid on his country and to say that Libyans are “ready to die” defending their nation.

1996: Britain’s Prince Andrew and his wife, Sarah, the Duchess of York, announce they are in the process of divorcing.