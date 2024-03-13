This couple lost their home after police seized their cash. A jury awarded them $1 million

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Jurors awarded an Alabama couple $1 million after deputies took thousands of dollars from them in a warrantless raid that left them broke and living in a shed.

A deputy from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office in January 2018 showed up at Gregory and Teresa Almond’s home in Woodland, Alabama, to serve Greg with civil papers, Reason Magazine reported. The deputy left, but reported smelling marijuana.

Hours later, a drug task force broke down their door, threw a flash grenade that detonated at Greg’s feet and started ransacking the couple’s home.

‘LEGAL THEFT’: TEXAS CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AIMS TO MAKE IT HARDER FOR POLICE, PROSECUTORS TO SEIZE CASH

“I’m confused, I feel violated, I’m thinking the people who are supposed to serve and protect you basically just threw a bomb in my lap,” Greg said in a 2019 Reason article.

Police found one marijuana plant, part of a joint, a glass pipe and a few leaves. They also seized about $8,000 in cash, a single Lunesta pill, Greg’s gun collection and other valuables, according to media reports.

The Almonds’ son told authorities the marijuana was his, but his parents were charged with second degree possession of marijuana and felony possession of a controlled substance because the Lunesta pill was outside of Greg’s prescription bottle, the Alabama Appleseed Center for Law and Justice reported.

The charges were later dropped, but without the seized money, the Almonds couldn’t pay their mortgage and lost their home, according to case records. They moved into a shed on a family member’s property.

CANCER SURVIVOR DEALT NEW BLOW AFTER TEXAS POLICE DESTROYED HER HOUSE, BUT LAWYERS SAY CITY STILL HAS TO PAY

Police seized the couple’s money and belongings through a process known as civil asset forfeiture. It’s meant to punish criminal activity by depriving criminals of property that is used in or acquired through illegal activities.

But critics have called it “legal theft,” arguing police and prosecutors often abuse the practice, taking innocent American’s money to fill their own coffers.

The Almonds filed a federal lawsuit, alleging the police violated their Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable search and seizure.

In January, a jury awarded the Almonds $1 million in punitive and compensatory damages.

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

No one involved in the raid had a written search warrant. One deputy testified that he spoke with a judge on the phone and believed she had granted him a telephonic search warrant, but the judge “emphatically denied … having ever issued” such a warrant, according to an Alabama appeals court (emphasis theirs).

“It’s made me distrust law enforcement on every level,” Greg previously told Reason. “Going down the road I can see a police or state trooper, not that I’m doing anything wrong, and it’s kind of like my adrenaline goes up. My heart just pounds seeing them.”

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately return a request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alabama law enforcement collected about $2.2 million through civil asset forfeiture in 2015, according to a report from the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Alabama Appleseed Center. A quarter of those seizures did not involve any criminal charges, the report found.

In 2019, the Alabama legislature passed a bill requiring law enforcement and district attorneys to report all seized property, as well as how much of their budget forfeiture proceeds account for.