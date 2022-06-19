Third suspect charged in Chicago mass shooting at McDonald’s near Magnificent Mile

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A teenager was charged as the third suspect in connection to last month’s mass shooting outside a Chicago McDonald’s that left two people dead and another seven people wounded.

The Chicago Police Department said a 17-year-old boy turned himself in Thursday and was charged with one felony count of unlawful possession of a weapon, the Chicago Sun Times reported. The teen, whose name was not released due to his age, was scheduled to appear in juvenile court Saturday.

Jaylun Sanders, 21, and Kameron Abram, 20, were previously arrested in connection to the May 19 shooting that erupted outside a McDonald’s restaurant in the 800 block of North State Street. The location is blocks away from Michigan Avenue, the city’s famous shopping district known as the Magnificent Mile.

Sanders was charged with first degree murder and attempted murder, while Abram, who was arrested shortly after the barrage of gunfire, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and trespassing on Chicago Transportation Authority (CTA) property. Both men were held without bail.

2 CHARGED RELATED TO CHICAGO SHOOTING NEAR MAGNIFICENT MILE SHOPPING DISTRICT

At a press conference last month, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown described how investigators were seeking a third suspect seen on surveillance footage handing a firearm to the alleged gunman.

A police street camera captured an altercation break out between two groups before the shooter opened fire into a crowd on Chicago’s Near North Side. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the two people killed as 30-year-old Antonio Wade and 31-year-old Anthony Allen.

Among the seven others wounded were a 17-year-old boy taken to Stroger with multiple gunshot wounds, a 19-year-old man taken to Northwestern in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his chest. and a 46-year-old woman shot in the leg and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was stabilized. Four men later showed up at Northwestern Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Brown previously described how the gunman fled the area after unleashing a barrage of bullets onto the street, as did individuals from the two conflicting groups. Officers gave chase, following the individuals onto a CTA platform.

Brown said the shooter was apprehended and a firearm was recovered. Another person was arrested on the CTA platform after obstructing an officer making an arrest. A female member of the group was electrocuted on the rail line and was in critical condition, Brown said.

One of the surviving gunshot victims, identified by relatives as Parnelius Saunders, was shot nine times, his mother, Kimberly Saunders, told WLS. She said she was in the neighborhood when she heard gunshots and raced over to the McDonald’s to find her son lying there bleeding out on the sidewalk.

“And I walked up and my baby was there shot,” she told WLS. “So I took my shirt off and I was naked, and I was holding his wound and I was looking at the other two men.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She said she was grateful to an officer who helped her cut her son’s shirt off and apply pressure to the wound.

“He showed me how to cut his shirt off, how to wrap it up, so officer, I would love to see you because I know I was telling you I was scared and you helped me,” Saunders said.

Fox News’ Jon Brown contributed to this report.