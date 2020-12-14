Third man arrested in Ahmaud Arbery shooting admission recorded by Police body-cam

One of three men charged in connection with the death of Ahmaud Arbery told police he tried to block him as he was running from two other suspects before he was shot and killed while jogging on a residential Georgia street.

William “Roddie” Bryan told a law enforcement officer that he tried to block Arbery, an unarmed Black man, as father and son Gregory and Travis McMichaels were chasing him in Brunswick, Ga., on Feb. 23 on the belief that he fit the description of a Black man involved in a string of neighborhood burglaries.

“I hollered at them,” Bryan told authorities, according to police body camera footage obtained by Action News Jax. “I said ‘Ya’ll got him.’ I pulled out of my driveway … was going to try to block him. I made a few moves at him. He didn’t stop.”

A video clip from a previous interview showed Ryan saying he had no involvement in the altercation that ended with Arbery dead.

The other two suspects, Gregory, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, are charged with murder and aggravated assault. Bryan, who recorded the killing and initially claimed he had done so because he was a good Samaritan, has been charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

All three have pleaded not guilty.

Arbery, 25, was chased, trapped and killed by the McMichaels, who were armed, in a south Georgia neighborhood near Brunswick while Byran filmed it, authorities said.

Bryan has frustrated investigators by changing his story multiple times throughout the course of the investigation, giving different accounts of his role in Arbery’s death. He has, however, maintained his innocence.

No one was charged in Arbery’s death for weeks after. Leaked cell phone footage of the incident resulted in calls for justice and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in and the McMichaels were arrested soon after.

