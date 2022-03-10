Thieves steal luxury cars worth nearly $1M from suburban Chicago dealership

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A group of thieves drove off with nearly $1 million worth of luxury cars from a dealership in a Chicago suburb early Monday, authorities said.

The heist began around 2 a.m. at the Autobarn Collection in Evanston, a suburb located just outside Chicago, FOX32 Chicago reported.

Six suspects broke into the high-end dealership through a glass door and ripped out the alarm system from the wall, the report said.

They smashed open a safe that held the keys to the 14 stolen vehicles, which included four Mercedes, three Audis, two Porsches, a BMW, a Dodge Durango, a Bentley GTC, a Maserati Levante, and a Jeep Grand Cherokee, Evanston Now reported.

Dealership partner Sam Mustafa told WMAQ-TV that the heist took place over a span of five hours, with the suspects driving off with the vehicles during three separate trips.

“It doesn’t feel like these criminals are scared to be caught or prosecuted, which is a little scary for us,” Mustafa said. “It’s terrifying to think that they were just in here shopping.”

Evanston Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew told the station that since many of the cars were unique, they may be easy to spot as the investigation continues.

No one has been arrested as of Thursday morning. No other details were immediately available.

Evanston is located just 14 miles north of downtown Chicago, where crimes such as auto thefts have spiked.

As of Sunday, Chicago police data shows there have been 2,315 citywide motor vehicle thefts so far this year – a 43% increase year-to-date compared to the 1,615 motor vehicle thefts reported during the same period in 2021.