The White House has been lying to the country for a year and half: Sean Duffy

Former congressman and Fox News contributor Sean Duffy said during “The Big Sunday Show” that the White House has been lying to the American people for over a year.

“This White House for a year and a half has been lying to us and if they’re not going to let us talk to the physician and here directly from the physician, my antennas go up. Are they lying to us about how sick he is?” Duffy asked.

Duffy and his co-hosts were discussing President Biden catching COVID-19 and the White House’s lack of transparency regarding the president’s health.

“And I hope he’s gonna do well and recover quickly. I disagree with his politics, but I want him to be healthy,” Duffy continued. “They’re not being honest and leveling with the American people which is why you see them dancing all over the place.”

Later on, the hosts discussed the importance of language and how the administration has done on combating COVID-19.

“I think language actually matters. We’re talking about a vaccine – this is not a vaccine! Everyone I know who’s been boosted and vaxxed, they’re all getting COVID!” Duffy said.

“You know, it’s a therapeutic. But if they called it a therapeutic, everyone wouldn’t have gotten it, and they knew it. Why did they need everyone to get it if it was just a therapeutic?” Co-host Tammy Bruce responded.

“But Tammy, if it’s a therapeutic what studies have we done to show that it’s a therapeutic that works?” Duffy replied.

“Well see, we don’t have that data either. We don’t have that data,” Bruce said.

Duffy continued by saying how college students and soldiers are being forced to get vaccinated when there is no data on the risks of being vaccinated.

White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci recently admitted the vaccines do not protect “overly well” against COVID-19 infection.

“One of the things that’s clear from the data [is] that even though vaccines – because of the high degree of transmissibility of this virus – don’t protect overly well, as it were, against infection, they protect quite well against severe disease leading to hospitalization and death,” Fauci said.