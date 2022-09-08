The top lieutenant of NYC sex-cult leader Larry Ray pleads guilty

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former Sarah Lawrence College student who served as New York City cult leader Lawrence “Larry” Ray’s top lieutenant admitted Wednesday to hiding cash proceeds from a sex trafficking scheme.

Isabella Pollok, 31, pleaded guilty to a single count of money laundering conspiracy in the Souther District of New York, court records show. She faces a maximum of five years in prison.

The count related to profits from Ray’s extortion of a group of college students he met through his daughter and the forced prostitution of Claudia Drury.

Ray, 62, was found guilty at trial of 15 counts – including sex trafficking, violent assault and money laundering and faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life when he’s sentenced.

The plot began after he moved into his daughter’s dorm room in 2010 at the pricey private college about 30 minutes north of Manhattan.

He gradually asserted control over the group of women and one man after they fell into his sinister orbit.

Drury testified at trial that Ray forced her into prostitution when she was 19 and earned $2.5 million off of her degradation.

Pollok and Ray tortured her for hours in a Manhattan hotel room in 2018 to ensure she kept working.

During the ordeal, she was handcuffed to a chair and suffocated with a plastic bag.

Ray convinced his victims that they owed him money for damaging his belongings then had their false confessions videotaped.

If they didn’t drain their parents’ savings and turn it over to him or perform manual labor, he’d threaten to release the humiliating footage, according to trial testimony.

“When shame and embarrassment weren’t enough, he relied on violence,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsey Keenan told jurors during Ray’s trial in March. “The victims had no choice. They lived in fear of the defendant.”

Pollok is due back in court Feb. 22 for sentencing.