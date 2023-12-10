The Satanic Temple sets up public display inside Iowa Capitol building: ‘Very dark, evil force’

A satanic altar has been set up at the Iowa State Capitol.

The Satanic Temple erected the public display, depicting a ram’s head with mirrors covering it, propped by a mannequin in red clothing, according to KCCI Des Moines.

Co-founder of The Satanic Temple, Lucien Greaves, told the news outlet that the display represents the group’s right to religious freedom.

“We’re going to really relish the opportunity to be represented in a public forum. We don’t have a church on every street corner,” Greaves said.

“My feeling is if people don’t like our display in public forums, they don’t have to engage with them. They don’t have to view them,” Greaves added.

Iowa resident Shellie Flockhart said she was shocked to see the display.

“It’s a very dark, evil force, and I truly hope people know how to battle that,” Flockhart said.

In response, Flockhart held a prayer group on Wednesday at the Christmas tree located inside the Iowa Capitol building.

“I hope that people realize spiritual warfare is real. That there are evil satanic forces that are trying to infiltrate our state,” Flockhart said.

According to Greaves, the display will remain for 14 days.

Fox News Digital reached out to The Satanic Temple for comment.