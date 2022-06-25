‘The Gabby Petito Story’ actors play out scene in upcoming Lifetime film

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two actors were captured playing out a fight scene in “The Gabby Petito Story,” an upcoming Lifetime film based on the disappearances and deaths of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.

Photographers caught the actors filming in the mountains near Salt Lake City, Utah — one of the various destinations the couple visited on their cross-country road trip over the summer of 2021 before Petito, 22, disappeared in late August while she was with Laundrie, her 23-year-old fianc?.

The Lifetime actors were seen filming an emotional fight scene at a staged campground. The pair hugged when the scene was over.

Director Thora Birth also plays Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, and was spotted working with the actors on the campground set.



Photographers also captured a Ford transit van, similar to the one Petito and Laundrie drove cross-country last summer, on the film set.

Petito and Laundrie were traveling from New York to Oregon in a white 2012 Ford Transit van that they had converted into a camper. Petito had aspirations of becoming a travel blogger and had set up a YouTube page and website under the name Nomadic Statik to get her blogging career off the ground just before she disappeared.



Petito’s family reported her missing on Sept. 11, weeks after she last spoke with her mother in late August.

Laundrie returned home to North Port, Florida, where the couple lived with Laundrie’s parents, 10 days earlier on Sept. 1 with no sign of his fianc?e. Authorities recovered the van on Sept. 11, and began a forensic examination of the vehicle on Sept. 14.

On Sept. 19, authorities discovered Petito’s remains near a camping area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, where their van was spotted in Wyoming in late August. A coroner ruled her death a homicide by strangulation.

Laundrie was subsequently listed as a person of interest in Petito’s killing before he went missing on Sept. 13. The FBI discovered Laundrie’s remains and a note in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port in October. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and admitted to killing Petito in a suicide note he left behind.

“The Gabby Petito Story” film is part of Lifetime’s “Stop Violence Against Women” campaign.