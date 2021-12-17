FOX News 

The Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes cancels four shows today

close

Video

The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes today made the following statement about today’s shows.

Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2020 Christmas in Rockefeller Center — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

“We regret to announce that the four shows scheduled for today, Friday, December 17 have been canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the production. We apologize for the inconvenience, and will make announcements about future shows as soon as possible.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tickets will be refunded at the original point of purchase.