Texas YouTuber who filmed speeds of 150 mph on Colorado highway wanted by police

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Authorities in Colorado are searching for a YouTuber they say filmed himself motorcycling at such high speeds that he traveled between two major cities in 20 minutes, rather than the typical hour.

The trip on Interstate 25 from Colorado Springs to the Denver metro area was recorded by Rendon Dietzmann, a 32-year-old from Texas, on Sept. 28, according to a Colorado State Patrol news release obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The video, no longer on YouTube but shared by the department, appears to show Dietzmann going more than 150 miles per hour while squeezing through small gaps in traffic and traveling on the highway shoulder.

“This is an extreme example, but sadly a real one,” State Patrol Sgt. Troy Kessler told the AP. “If you drive like this, you can expect to be arrested when you are located. This is the best outcome for a person who drives violently since the smallest mistake could result in his death or that of an innocent person in the area.”

AVALANCHE KILLS COLORADO DOCTOR SNOWBOARDING IN BACKCOUNTRY IN STATE’S FIRST DEATH OF SEASON

Dietzmann is known as Gixxer Brah on YouTube. His page description says “I like to wheelie… and go fast.” The account has more than 250,000 subscribers and nearly 500 videos posted to its page, with the most recent upload two days ago.

The Texan is wanted on charges of menacing, engaging in a speed contest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, speeding 40 mph over the limit, engaging in an exhibition of speed and driving without license plates attached.

COLORADO FATHER CONVICTED OF CHILD ABUSE AFTER HIS TODDLER INGESTS FENTANYL AND DIES

An Instagram account @gixxer_brah has stories mentioning his current arrest warrant.

Colorado State Patrol coordinated with the Dallas Police Department in Texas and the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office in Colorado to identify the rider as Dietzmann, whose hometown was not released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators say numerous drivers and online viewers contacted the Colorado State Patrol about the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.