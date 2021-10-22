Texas authorities have arrested and charged a man with murder after discovering a woman’s body found dismembered and stuffed inside a crate in his garage.

Harris County deputies performed a welfare check Thursday after family members reported that they had not heard from Lucila Barnes since Tuesday. Relatives had tried to reach her at her home but heard no word from the 72-year-old.

Robert Barnes, her son, was “hostile” and wouldn’t allow deputies into his home. He allegedly brandished a gun at the deputies, the Star-Telegram reported.

Due to conflicting stories from the son, deputies quickly obtained a search warrant and discovered a large amount of blood inside the home, department spokesperson Sgt. Jason Brown told reporters.

Homicide investigators found Lucila Barnes’ body inside a crate in the garage. She had been dead “for some time” and the cause of death was not yet clear, but the body had been “dismembered.”

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Lucila Barnes’ death was “sad and horrific.”

Robert Barnes, 36, was later charged with Murder and Tampering with a Corpse.

Authorities said that Robert confessed to the murder. He has largely cooperated with investigators following the discovery of his mother’s body.