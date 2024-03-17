Texas woman tells deputies she shot, killed man who allegedly drugged, kidnapped her

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A Texas man was found dead Friday after authorities say a woman called 911 for help, saying that she had shot her kidnapper.

The woman, identified as a 45-year-old resident of Montgomery, had called 911 around 12:40 p.m. and said she had shot someone after being kidnapped and drugged, the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office said.

While the woman’s whereabouts were initially unknown, deputies eventually found her near a winery in the 10800 block of East U.S. Highway 290.

The woman then spoke with deputies, describing the vehicle and the weapon used.

A deputy located the vehicle sitting in the outside lane of westbound traffic and found a man in the front seat-area who appeared dead, the sheriff’s office said. Officials later confirmed the man was dead.

The man was identified as 49-year-old Lance Damon Reid, who had been residing in the Houston area, according to the sheriff’s office. No further details about Reid or his death were immediately provided.

Meanwhile, the woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was interviewed by an investigator. Authorities did not immediately provide an update on the woman’s condition.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains ongoing and that no further information would be released at this time.