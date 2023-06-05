Texas woman killed, 4 family members wounded in parked car outside of apartment complex

A woman was fatally shot and four members of her family, including three children, were wounded in their car after they parked at a Texas apartment complex.

Police said they were searching for at least two suspects in the shooting shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday in the town of Sunnyvale, about 15 miles east of Dallas.

“Everybody was shot in the car,” Sunnyvale Police Chief Bill Vegas said, noting that numerous shots were fired.

“It’s a horrific scene,” Vegas said at a news conference near the scene, where a white car with bullet holes was in the parking lot.

A man and a woman were in a black car that followed the family into the parking lot. As the family were sitting in their vehicle, at least one of the suspects got out and opened fire, Vegas said.

The woman died at the scene. A man and the children, ages 8 to 10, were taken to hospitals. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Vegas said.