Texas woman charged with murder after husband, 82, shot multiple times

A Texas woman allegedly murdered her 82-year-old husband after shooting him multiple times.

Dena Katharine Harris Storch, 69, was charged Saturday with killing her husband Lothar Storch in their Tilmon home, just south of Austin, last week.

The 82-year-old died of multiple gunshot wounds, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities say Dena confessed to killing her husband.

A motive wasn’t immediately known.

The sheriff’s office did not reveal what Dena told them regarding the killing or what happened before the shooting.

“There is no evidence of additional actors involved in this homicide,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The 69-year-old remains in jail.

It wasn’t clear if Dena was trying to seek bail.