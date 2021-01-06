Texas woman arrested in connection with theft of $10G puppy

A 21-year-old Texas woman has been arrested in connection with the theft of a rare $10,000 bulldog puppy.

Royshana King was taken into police custody and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon last week, according to county officials.

King was jailed on a $15,000 bond, according to the New York Post. A male suspect has yet to be identified and is still at large with the dog.

The puppy was taken on Nov. 4 at Harris County’s Bully Kamp pet store. Video of the incident went viral after a pet store employee is said to have jumped on the hood of a car to try and stop the theft.

Employee Alize James, who is also 21, had been working at the store when the pair entered and started to discuss financing options.

However, when James stepped away to grab some paperwork for a UPS driver, court documents say the couple ran out with the animal.

They were seen fleeing the scene on surveillance video, heading toward Interstate 45.

James, an animal-lover, told KPRC — who first reported the incident — that the 7-month-old American Bully had just undergone surgery and required special medication.

She reportedly chased the robbers into the parking lot and demanded the couple return the dog. The car then accelerated and she was flung onto the hood.

The criminals threatened to run James over but continued driving with her on top of the vehicle for 10 minutes.

James was miraculously able to hang on as they swerved, hoping to shake her loose.

“I was hanging on for dear life,” she told KPRC.

The car eventually stopped, but James’ troubles weren’t over yet.

The male suspect exited the vehicle and attacked James — throwing her off the car, punching her, and scratching her face.

Though she fought back, the couple still managed to successfully take the puppy.