Texas woman admits to drowning husband in creek, charged with murder: police

A North Texas woman is accused of murdering her husband by drowning him in a creek, police said Wednesday.

At 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, police received a 911 call reporting a woman holding a man in a creek. Denton Fire personnel pronounced the male deceased on scene.

Dora Alvarez Maldonado, 44, initially told officers that a man she did not know was involved in her husband’s drowning.

She later told officers that she made up the story, and she was the one who drowned her husband.

Maldonado was arrested and faces a murder charge. She is currently in the City of Denton Jail, with bail set at $500,000.

Her husband’s name has not been released pending notification of family.