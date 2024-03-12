Texas woman accused of abusing, neglecting disabled adults amid probe into 5 group homes

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Police in Texas announced Monday one woman has been charged in connection with an investigation into allegations of abuse and neglect at five unlicensed group homes housing adults with mental and physical disabilities.

The operator of Love and Caring for People LLC, 49-year-old Regla “Su” Becquer, was arrested on one count of abandoning/endangering an individual, imminent danger of bodily injury, and could face additional charges pending the outcome of the investigation, Arlington police said in a news release. She is being held at the Tarrant County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

The misconduct that allegedly happened at the group homes was reported late last year after a resident at one of the homes reached out to a neighbor to help him escape.

“One day, I was in my backyard, and there was an elderly guy back there. Looks like he had cerebral palsy or something,” one neighbor told FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth. “He asked me to call 911 ‘cause he was trying to escape. So we called the cops and got them out here with the ambulance and fire trucks and stuff, and they’ve been out here a couple of times since.”

The Arlington Police Department’s Behavioral Health Law Enforcement Unit subsequently launched a months-long investigation into multiple allegations of abuse, neglect, theft and fraud linked to Becquer and her company’s group homes, the department said in the release.

Investigators allege that Becquer and her staff failed to properly care for their clients, prevented clients from seeking medical attention, attempted to cut off all communication between clients and their families, made purchases using clients’ debit cards without their knowledge or consent and kept dead clients’ property, including phones and vehicles.

Police have identified multiple potential victims and discovered five properties across the Texas cities of Arlington, Mansfield and Grand Prairie connected to Love and Caring for People LLC. Police said there could be additional victims and group homes they have yet to find.

“We’ve learned about some very concerning things occurring within these homes and we want to ensure that no victims are falling through the cracks,” Chief of Police Al Jones said in the release. “If you or a loved one has spent any time in one of these homes — or knows of any other locations this company may be operating out of – we need to know.”

“Fortunately, our investigation has resulted in multiple clients being pulled from the homes so they can receive the legitimate care they need. But there may be others we need to help,” Jones continued.

As of Tuesday morning, Becquer has only been charged in connection with one case involving one client. Police said more arrests could follow.

“Our current information on this matter indicates that multiple cities within our County could be affected by this investigation and we join the Arlington Police Department in requesting the public’s assistance so that we ensure we are thoroughly assisting any and all of those affected by the suspected wrongdoing of Regla Becquer,” Tarrant County District Attorney Phil Sorrells said in the release.