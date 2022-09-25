Texas volunteer firefighter found dead at home hours after responding to call

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas town is mourning the loss of a firefighter who was found dead hours after responding to a call.

The Alvin Volunteer Fire Department announced on Facebook that Capt. Charles Krampota died in the line of duty on Friday after fighting a fire earlier in the day.

Krampota was part of a crew that responded to a fully-involved blaze at a mobile home off Susie Lane in Alvin, Texas. The department said no residents were at the home during the fire, and it was extinguished shortly after.

Hours after being cleared from the scene, Krampota was found dead inside his home.

ARIZONA FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE OVERHEATED DOG ON HIKING TRAIL

Krampota was reportedly a member of the Alvin VFD for over 20 years.

“Charlie was an outstanding firefighter, and friend to so many,” Chief Rex Klesel said in a news release. “One of the most dependable and hardworking individuals I have even met. He will be sorely missed.”

FIRST RESPONDERS BIKE ACROSS TEXAS TO REMEMBER THOSE WHO DIED IN THE LINE OF DUTY

He also spent over 30 years working for the Alvin Independent School District. The school district’s website showed his most recent position as a MEP Manager in the Maintenance Department.

Local business The Barwash also posted a tribute to Krampota’s life with a collage of personal photos and the following statement:

“Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Charles Krampota, who we liked to call Chuckles. He was a great man, we loved him, and he will be deeply missed by all. Today we are saddened, but I know he would want his life celebrated. RIP sir.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Brazoria County Fire Marshal’s Office and the state Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating his death.