Texas undercover police officer carjacked, shot in exchange of gunfire with suspects

Police in Dallas are searching for at least three suspects after a police officer was carjacked and shot early Wednesday, authorities said.

The undercover officer was on-duty conducting surveillance in an unmarked car just before 1 a.m. near Northwest Highway and Harry Hines Boulevard, the Dallas Police Department said.

The suspects’ vehicle parked directly behind the officer’s vehicle, pinning him in the spot, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told reporters.

“At that point, at least two suspects exited the vehicle. One of the suspects armed with two firearms approached the officer,” Garcia said. “When our officer noticed these individuals approaching his car, the officer exited his vehicle.”

A gun battle ensued between the suspects and officer, who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to one of his legs, FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth reported. The officer retreated and called 911.

First responders rushed the officer to Parkland Hospital, where Garcia said he was in stable condition.

One suspect entered the officer’s car and drove off, while the other suspect drove away in the other vehicle.

The officer’s stolen car was located abandoned a short distance away, Garcia said.

Police said the three suspects remained on the loose as of Wednesday morning.

“We think there’s at least three,” Garcia said. “And we believe, obviously, at least one if not multiple of those suspects are armed.”